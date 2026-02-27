Datanomics: India's defence aviation bears the brunt of flight crashes

A series of incidents this week — an air ambulance chartered flight crash, a Pawan Hans helicopter accident, and a technical glitch involving the LCA Tejas — have renewed scrutiny of aviation safety. From 2016 to 2025, around 110 aviation accidents were reported in India, and of these nearly 50 involved fighter jets, followed by chartered flights (27). Even though commercial aviation accounts for the largest share of total flights in India, accidents have been relatively more in fighter jets, rotary-wing aircraft, and chartered operations.