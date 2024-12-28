Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Days after Pak airstrike, Afghan Taliban targets several points in Pakistan

Days after Pak airstrike, Afghan Taliban targets several points in Pakistan

The statement, which was released by Taliban did not directly specify that Pakistan was hit, but said the attacks were conducted "beyond the "hypothetical line"

Taliban
Afghanistan has rejected the Durand Line, a border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which was drawn by the Britishers. | Representative Image
AP Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said Saturday that its forces hit several points inside Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes last week.
 
Pakistan last Tuesday launched an operation to destroy a training facility and kill insurgents in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province. The strikes killed dozens of people, mostly women and children. 
 
Comments from the Taliban Defence Ministry on Saturday, posted on X, said its forces targeted Pakistani points that served as centres and hideouts for malicious elements and their supporters who organised and coordinated attacks in Afghanistan.
 
The ministry did not say if there were any casualties or how the strikes were carried out.
 
Pakistani officials have accused the Taliban of not doing enough to combat cross-border militant activity, a charge the Taliban government denies, saying it does not allow anyone to carry out attacks against any country from its soil.
 
No one from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry was immediately available for comment about Saturday's retaliation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanPakistan

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

