₹1.8 trn defence contracts signed by Q3 FY26, modernisation gains pace

Contracts worth ₹1.82 trillion have been signed in nine months through December to acquire weapons and equipment for the armed forces, the government said on Thursday.

During the period under review, till the third quarter ending December, 80 per cent -- approximately ₹1.2 trillion -- of the ₹1.49 trillion capital acquisition, or modernisation, budget for the financial year 2026 (FY26) had also been utilised.

This puts the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on track to match -- or potentially exceed -- the record ₹2.1 trillion worth of contracts inked in FY25, and strengthens its case for doubling the rate of growth in the modernisation component of the defence allocation to 20 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget.

The modernisation budget finances the capital acquisition requirements of the Army, Navy and Air Force, covering new aircraft, ships, tanks, weapons, missiles, and other modernisation needs. An MoD release on Thursday said that these capital contracts and expenditures were intended to ensure the “modernisation of the armed forces”, an imperative that has acquired greater significance following Operation Sindoor in May 2025 and the geopolitical turmoil in other parts of the world. “The overall capital expenditure of the MoD has also reached up to 76 per cent, which includes expenditure on infrastructure, land, research and development, etc., in addition to capital acquisition,” said the MoD.