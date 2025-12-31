₹3.84 trn in weapon, equipment acquisition proposals approved in 2025: MoD

Proposals for acquiring military weapons and equipment worth over Rs 3.84 trillion were approved by the government in calendar year 2025, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday.

These capital acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, “to enhance the country’s defence readiness, with a focus on modernisation through indigenisation”, said the MoD release.

The largest tranche came in July, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, with the DAC according acceptance of necessity (AoN) — or initial approval — for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approximately ₹1.05 trillion through indigenous sourcing. These included proposals for armoured recovery vehicles, electronic warfare systems, an integrated common inventory management system for the tri-services, and surface-to-air missiles. “These procurements will provide higher mobility, more effective air defence, improved supply chain management, and will augment the operational preparedness of the armed forces,” said the MoD.

AoNs were also accorded for the procurement of moored mines, mine countermeasure vessels, a super rapid gun mount, and submersible autonomous vessels. “These procurements will enable the mitigation of potential risks posed to naval and merchant vessels,” added the release. Two separate tranches, each worth about ₹79,000 crore, were approved in December and October. Proposals cleared in December included loiter munition systems for artillery regiments, low-level lightweight radars, long-range guided rocket ammunition for the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, and an advanced integrated drone detection and interdiction system for the Indian Army; bollard pull tugs, high-frequency software-defined radio manpacks, and the leasing of high-altitude long-range remotely piloted aircraft systems for the Indian Navy; and an automatic take-off and landing recording system, indigenous Astra Mk-II missiles, mission simulators, and Israeli SPICE-1000 long-range guidance kits for the Indian Air Force.

Proposals cleared in October included the indigenous Nag missile system Mk-II and a ground-based mobile ELINT system for the Indian Army; landing platform docks, a 30 mm naval surface gun, advanced lightweight torpedoes, an electro-optical infrared search and track system, and smart ammunition for the Indian Navy; and a collaborative long-range target saturation and destruction system, along with other proposals, for the Indian Air Force. In August, the DAC cleared various proposals amounting to a total cost of about ₹67,000 crore. These included a thermal imager-based driver night sight for BMP infantry combat vehicles for the Indian Army; compact autonomous surface craft, the BrahMos fire control system and launchers, and the upgradation of the Barak-1 point defence missile system for the Indian Navy; mountain radars and the upgradation of the Saksham/Spyder weapon system for the Indian Air Force (IAF); and medium-altitude long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft for the three services. This tranche also covered the sustenance of the C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft fleets, along with a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for the Russian-origin S-400 long-range air defence missile system.