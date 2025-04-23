India won't spare conspirators behind Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Indian government "will not stop at those who carried out this attack".

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. According to PTI sources, the meeting lasted nearly two-and-a half hours and was attended by key national security and defence officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AK Singh. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai were also present. He said, "Indian Government will take every necessary and appropriate step. We will not stop at those who carried out this attack. Will reach those who, sitting behind the curtains, conspire to carry out such nefarious acts on the soil of India."

Intensify counter-terrorism efforts: Rajnath Singh

Discussions focused on various dimensions of the post-attack security environment, with officials declining to provide detailed disclosures. However, it is understood that the Defence Minister instructed the armed forces to bolster their operational preparedness and intensify counter-terrorism efforts.

During the meeting, General Dwivedi is believed to have given a comprehensive briefing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including current troop deployment and ongoing measures.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack, vowing that those responsible for the “heinous act” would face justice. Multiple high-level discussions have been held since the incident, with national security taking centre stage.

Prime Minister Modi returned to Delhi early this morning, cutting short his official visit to Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday evening, Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to directly oversee security operations. Upon returning to the capital, the Prime Minister convened a separate meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to further assess the situation.