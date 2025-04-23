Pahalgam terror attack: Bangladesh condemns 'mindless act of violence'

Bangladesh on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir , joining the list of India’s neighbours to denounce the incident in which 26 people were killed.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka said, “Bangladesh strongly condemns the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in India resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives. Bangladesh extends deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this mindless act of violence.”

Bangladesh further expressed its “unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism".

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: Photo, sketch of terrorists released by security agencies Earlier, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Pakistan condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Palagam terror attack

The attack took place around 3 pm on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire at tourists gathered at Baisaran, a scenic meadow known as 'mini Switzerland' for its lush landscape and panoramic views. The site, located six kilometres from Pahalgam, is a major draw during spring and summer.

Among those killed were an Indian Navy lieutenant and an Intelligence Bureau officer. Survivors recounted harrowing scenes, with some stating that the attackers asked for names before shooting. A survivor told news agency PTI that her husband was shot in the head, with at least seven others injured nearby.

The Resistance Front (TRF) , a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ: 'Concerned at loss of tourists' lives': Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack Pakistan's foreign ministry issued a statement sharing its condolences with the tourists who lost their lives. "We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," it stated.

Jammu and Kashmir on high alert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rushed back from the United States in light of the incident.

ALSO READ: Black front pages, valley shutdown as Kashmir protests Pahalgam attack Security across the valley has been stepped up significantly, with heavy deployment at tourist spots, city checkpoints, and entry points across districts.

Political parties and civil society groups in Kashmir have called for a complete shutdown, with peaceful protests and mass closures of shops, schools, and businesses reported in several areas.