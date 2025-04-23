Pahalgam terror attack: Bangladesh condemns 'mindless act of violence'

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka said, “Bangladesh strongly condemns the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in India resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives. Bangladesh extends deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this mindless act of violence.”
Bangladesh further expressed its “unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism".
Earlier, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Pakistan condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.
The attack took place around 3 pm on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire at tourists gathered at Baisaran, a scenic meadow known as 'mini Switzerland' for its lush landscape and panoramic views. The site, located six kilometres from Pahalgam, is a major draw during spring and summer.
Among those killed were an Indian Navy lieutenant and an Intelligence Bureau officer. Survivors recounted harrowing scenes, with some stating that the attackers asked for names before shooting. A survivor told news agency PTI that her husband was shot in the head, with at least seven others injured nearby.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Pakistan's foreign ministry issued a statement sharing its condolences with the tourists who lost their lives. "We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," it stated.