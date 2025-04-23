Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs, defence secretary and Army's Director General of Military Operations were present in the meeting, sources said.

It is learnt that Singh directed the armed forces to enhance their combat readiness and increase intensity of anti-terror operations.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others, according to officials.

The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals, they said. ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack news updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return on Wednesday morning, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to spearhead the security measures.

The prime minister has vowed that these behind the attack will not be spared and brought to justice.