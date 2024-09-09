Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 26,000 cr pact for Su-30MKI jets' engines

Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 26,000 cr pact for Su-30MKI jets' engines

For Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, an official readout said

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF
Sukhoi 30MKI | Credit: IAF Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 4:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Defence Ministry on Monday sealed a Rs 26,000-crore deal with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI aircraft.

The aero-engines will be manufactured by the Koraput division of HAL and are expected to fulfil the Indian Air Force's need to sustain the operational capability of the Su-30 fleet.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, an official readout said.

The contract agreement was inked by the senior officials of the ministry and the HAL in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt approves 240 aero-engines, SU-30 MKI jets from HAL. Why this matters

Cabinet approves 240 aero-engines procurement for IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft

IAF's Sukhoi fighter jet crashes in Nashik; pilot, co-pilot eject safely

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Playing 11, live toss timings and streaming

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC asks protesting doctors to return to work by 5 pm tomorrow

Topics :Sukhoi jetsIAF aircraftIndian aviationHALHindustan Aeronautics Ltd

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story