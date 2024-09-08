Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Quad summit to take place in Delaware this month, India may host next year

Quad summit to take place in Delaware this month, India may host next year

There is no official announcement yet on the date and venue of the high-profile summit. It was India's turn to host the Quad summit this year

Quad summit
Quad summit | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the leaders of the US, Japan and Australia at the Quad summit in the US later this month as the influential grouping is likely to deliberate on pressing global challenges including the situation in Ukraine.

The summit is likely to take place on September 21 in US President Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There is no official announcement yet on the date and venue of the high-profile summit. It was India's turn to host the Quad summit this year. However, the leaders of the grouping decided to hold the summit at a venue convenient to all in view of constraints of a tight calendar.

As per the new plan, India is expected to host the Quad summit next year.

Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida are among the world leaders who are travelling to the US to attend the UN's Summit of the Future in New York on September 22 and 23.

The Quad summit is likely to focus on boosting cooperation among the member nations in the Indo-Pacific besides delving into various key challenges facing the globe including the conflict in Ukraine.

More From This Section

Bangladesh-India relations should be based on equity and fairness: Yunus

Sudan's war has killed at least 20,000 people, says WHO chief Ghebreyesus

Ready for dialogue with Pak if it stops terrorism in J-K: Rajnath Singh

WW2 veteran Singh turns 100, Indian Army celebrates his centennial birthday

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan receives warm welcome in Delhi on arrival

In July, the foreign ministers of the Quad member nations held wide-ranging talks in Tokyo with a focus on boosting overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

In a loud and clear message to China, the Quad foreign ministerial meeting reaffirmed the grouping's steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and resolved to work towards a region where no country dominates others and each state is free from "coercion" in all its forms.

The foreign ministers also announced a plan to expand its ambitious Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) programme to the Indian Ocean region that would facilitate monitoring the strategic waters.

In New York, Prime Minister Modi is also set to address an Indian community event besides holding talks with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the UN summit, the people cited above said.

The Summit of the Future will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a "better present and safeguard the future", according to the UN.

Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust, using outdated structures that no longer reflect today's political and economic realities, the UN said.

The Summit of the Future is a chance to get back on track, it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Next round of India-Australia comprehensive trade pact talks in November

India, Australia condemn terrorism, emphasise on international cooperation

Officials from Quad countries review progress made since May 2023 summit

Premium

Eyeing 2025 polls, Aus aims early completion of trade deal with India

Premium

Aukus focus: The strategic pivot to France

Topics :QuadNarendra ModiIndia AustraliaUnited StatesJapanMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story