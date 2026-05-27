Defence ministry issues RFP for fifth-generation Amca jet programme

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the indigenous fifth-generation stealth advanced medium combat aircraft (Amca) programme for the Indian Air Force, ANI reported, citing defence officials.

The ministry has issued the tender to three shortlisted bidders — Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, a consortium of Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics Ltd, and the Bharat Forge-Bharat Earth Movers Ltd-Data Patterns consortium.

An RFP is a document through which the government invites selected firms to submit technical and commercial proposals for a project.

The winning partner will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation to build five flying prototypes and one structural test aircraft. The shortlisted firms, selected based on their technical capabilities, will compete to build prototypes of the fighter aircraft before a final production contract is awarded.