Stock to Watch today, Wednesday, May 27: futures signalled a muted start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday, May 27. At 7:18 AM, the futures were quoted at 23,890, down 88 points from the previous close. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a muted start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday, May 27. At 7:18 AM, the futures were quoted at 23,890, down 88 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday, with benchmark indices in Japan and South Korea scaling fresh highs as investors tracked recent US military action in Iran, the fragile Washington-Tehran ceasefire, and continued optimism around a possible diplomatic agreement.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.49 per cent to hit a record high. South Korea’s Kospi surged 4.84 per cent at the open, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.13 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touched fresh intraday record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks, as investors assessed developments in the Middle East. The broader S&P 500 settled 0.61 per cent higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.19 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, slipped 0.23 per cent.

Shares of telecom operators are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday after the release of monthly mobile subscriber data for April 2026. Bharti Airtel added 31.39 lakh subscribers during the month, compared with 50.94 lakh additions in March, while Vodafone Idea reported a net addition of 53,257 subscribers against 1.02 lakh additions in the previous month. Reliance Jio, meanwhile, added 29.42 lakh subscribers in April, compared with 32.27 lakh additions in March.

Besides these, here are some of the other top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): State-owned ONGC on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent State-owned ONGC on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to ₹6,649.97 crore for the January-March period of FY26, aided by higher oil and gas prices that offset lower output. The company had posted a net profit of ₹6,448.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while profit stood at ₹8,371.85 crore in the preceding quarter.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): IRCTC reported a 9 per cent year-on-year IRCTC reported a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹326 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹358 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations rose 15.1 per cent to ₹1,460 crore from ₹1,269 crore a year ago. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The company reported a mixed set of Q4 results, with revenue rising 20.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹578.6 crore. Net profit, however, declined 23 per cent to ₹44.8 crore, while EBITDA fell 29.4 per cent to ₹60.9 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 10.5 per cent from 17.9 per cent a year ago. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹36 per share.

Siemens: The company reported a 36.4 per cent decline in profit for Q4FY26 at ₹370.4 crore, compared with ₹582.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 14.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,617.5 crore from ₹4,029.2 crore.

JK Tyre: The company posted a near two-fold Senco Gold: The company reported a strong performance in Q4FY26, with revenue rising 1.4 times to ₹1,997 crore from ₹1,378 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda more than doubled to ₹274 crore from ₹127 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 2.5 times to ₹157 crore from ₹62 crore. The company also achieved its highest-ever Q4 retail sales at ₹1,731 crore, up 35 per cent year-on-year. The company posted a near two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹178 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis. Revenue from operations rose 12.4 per cent to ₹4,223 crore.The company reported a strong performance in Q4FY26, with revenue rising 1.4 times to ₹1,997 crore from ₹1,378 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda more than doubled to ₹274 crore from ₹127 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 2.5 times to ₹157 crore from ₹62 crore. The company also achieved its highest-ever Q4 retail sales at ₹1,731 crore, up 35 per cent year-on-year.

Coal India: The state-owned Maharatna company informed exchanges that the Government of India will divest up to a 1 per cent stake in Coal India through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on May 27 and May 29, with an option to sell an additional 1 per cent stake. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at ₹412 per share.

Sun Pharma: The pharmaceutical company said it will present updated long-term follow-up data from the pivotal CK-301-101 trial of its skin cancer drug Unloxcyt (cosibelimab-ipdl) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago. The data highlighted durable responses and a manageable safety profile in patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (laCSCC).

MobiKwik: The fintech firm said it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator-Physical (PA-P) licence. The company added that it has identified small businesses, oil and gas outlets, and organised retail as three focus areas over the next two years as it seeks to expand market share across these segments. E2E Transportation Infrastructure: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated May 26, 2026, from South Central Railway Construction Organization for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth ₹216.40 crore. The project is to be executed within 24 months. The order has been awarded by a domestic government entity through a competitive bidding process. The fintech firm said it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator-Physical (PA-P) licence. The company added that it has identified small businesses, oil and gas outlets, and organised retail as three focus areas over the next two years as it seeks to expand market share across these segments.

Anupam Rasayan India: The company’s board has approved the issuance and allotment of up to 16,000 INR-denominated, secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a nominal value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹1,60 crore, in a single tranche.

Q4 results today

Cummins India, GMR Airports, PhysicsWallah, Aditya Infotech, Gillette India, KIOCL, Asahi India Glass, Elgi Equipments, Gabriel India, PG Electroplast, ESAB India, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Bata India, PC Jeweller, Cello World, Varroc Engineering, Time Technoplast, AXISCADES Technologies, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Sky Gold and Diamonds, FDC, Supriya Lifescience, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Goldiam International, Bannari Amman Sugars, OnEMI Technology Solutions, National Fertilizers, Ashiana Housing, IndoStar Capital Finance, Marine Electricals (India), Marathon Nextgen Realty, West Coast Paper Mills, and Ramky Infrastructure are slated to announce their March quarter results today.