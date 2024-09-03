Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence Ministry okays 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 trn

Defence Ministry okays 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 trn

Govt approves procurement of FRCVs, air defence fire control radars, Dornier-228 aircraft

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath
An AoN was also accorded for the procurement of air defence fire control radars. | File photo:PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The defence ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs) for modernisation of the Army's tank fleet and air defence fire control radars, among other proposals.

The proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DAC "accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the total cost of the AoNs, 99 per cent is from indigenous sources under the "Buy (Indian)" and "Buy (lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)" categories, it added.

"For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared," the statement said.

The FRCVs will be futuristic main battle tanks with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multi-layered protections, precision and lethal fires and real-time situational awareness.

More From This Section

Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

India's first indigenous combat unmanned aircraft FWD 200B takes flight

India-Singapore ties 'extremely strong' ready for next level: EAM

Defence ministry to approve major Navy, Army projects worth over Rs 1 trn

Three Coast Guard crew missing after helicopter crashes off Gujarat coast

An AoN was also accorded for the procurement of air defence fire control radars, which will detect and track aerial targets and provide firing solutions.

"The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked), which has suitable cross-country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment," the statement said.

Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The procurement of the Dornier-228 aircraft, next-generation fast patrol vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and next-generation offshore patrol vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations will enhance the capability of the ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of maritime zones, search-and-rescue and disaster-relief operations, the statement said.

Towards the end of the meeting, the defence minister took a moment to honour late ICG DG Rakesh Pal, who was also a member of the DAC. Pal died due to a heart attack in Chennai on August 18, the statement added.

Singh highlighted Pal's remarkable contribution to the growth and expansion of the ICG.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences, prayers and unwavering support on behalf of the defence ministry to the bereaved family. In a solemn tribute, all members of the DAC stood up to observe a moment of silence, paying their respects to the late DG whose legacy will continue to inspire, the statement said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajnath Singh meets US NSA Sullivan; discusses 'key' strategic matters

India, US look forward to work together, benefit each other: Rajnath Singh

India, US ink 2 key agreements as Rajnath Singh visits Washington

Rajnath arrives in Washington for bilateral meeting with US counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to go on four-day visit to US from Aug 23

Topics :Defence ministryair defenceDornier

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story