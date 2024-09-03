India-Singapore ties 'extremely strong' ready for next level: EAM

Ties between India and Singapore have become "extremely strong" in the last two decades, and that the time is ripe for India and Singapore to take their bilateral relationship to the next level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. In an interview with Singaporean English daily, 'The Strait Times,' Jaishankar noted that given the ongoing transformation in India and the evolving changes taking place in the world, it is crucial for the relationship to become more contemporary. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This is one of the reasons why Prime Minister Modi has chosen to visit Singapore early in his third term," he told The Straits Times in an interview.

PM Modi is on a two-nation visit from September 3-5, starting with Brunei.

Stressing closer collaboration in a volatile and uncertain world, the External Affairs Minister said the two countries need to recognise that their partnership is based on a high degree of trust and understanding.

"Beyond the bilateral, there is also the issue of closer collaboration in a volatile and uncertain world. In this regard, we must recognise that ours is a partnership based on a high degree of trust and understanding. These characteristics enable us to share assessments and explore our convergences. Prime Minister Modi has always had a special sentiment for Singapore and that leadership connect will matter more than ever before," the EAM said.

On being asked where India would like to take the bilateral relationship, Jaishankar said, "The time is ripe to move to the next level of our ties, reflecting current realities in both countries, as well as the state of the world."

He further emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, green technologies and electric mobility.

"Where Singapore's approach to India is concerned, it could start with the appreciation of the last decade of growth, recovery from Covid-19 and our rapid digitalisation, while also taking into account the advances in infrastructure, the focus on manufacturing and the availability of talent. All these were the subject of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable discussions last week, which were preparatory to Prime Minister Modi's visit," Jaishankar said.

"I would particularly single out those technologies promising for the future, such as semiconductors, green technologies and electric mobility. We also need to collaboratively think about the future of connectivity and energy flows," he said.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the Covid-19 experience to flag India's relevance to food security and health security.

He further said India has built to have full-fledged Indo-Pacific commitment, adding that India will certainly play its part in the new equilibrium that is in the making.

"As regards the global scenario, we have built on the Act East policy to now have a full-fledged Indo-Pacific commitment. There is a new equilibrium in the making and India will certainly play its part. This is very much in the interest of Singapore and ASEAN. In an era where we will witness deficits in regard to global commons, our relationship can make a bigger difference," Jaishankar said.

"Just like Singapore had an opportunity in 1992 and then again in 2006, it should seize the moment and fully utilise the new landscape," Jaishankar told The Straits Times.

"To do that, there must be a proper appreciation of what has changed in India," the Union Minister said.

