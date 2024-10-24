Defence ministry signs contract to procure 6 air cushion vehicles

The defence ministry on Thursday signed a contract with a private firm to procure six Air Cushion Vehicles for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 387.44 crore.

These amphibious vessels, also called 'Hovercrafts', will be procured under the Buy (Indian) category, the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence "signed a contract with Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd., Goa for procurement of six Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 387.44 crore," it said.

These ACVs will be manufactured in India for the "first time in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the government, representing a pivotal step in the nation's shipping landscape," it said.

The project will also significantly enhance the technical expertise and growth of indigenous ancillary, especially the MSME sector.

"The procurement is aimed at boosting the Indian Coast Guard's capability and reinforces the increased focus towards maritime security," the statement said.

These ACVs will be used for multipurpose maritime roles, including high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, interception, search and rescue operations and assistance to ships and crafts in distress, it added.