Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy adding new indigenous vessel every 40 days: Admiral Tripathi

Indian Navy adding new indigenous vessel every 40 days: Admiral Tripathi

In his remarks, Admiral Tripathi underlined the need for locally-developed defence capabilities to combat future security challenges and even argued that indigenous strength extends far beyond battles

Dinesh K Tripathi, Admiral Dinesh K
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One new indigenous warship or submarine is being added to the Navy every 40 days, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Tuesday as he outlined his force's focus on building sovereign capabilities in the maritime domain to deal with myriad security challenges.

The Indian Navy has embraced 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) not only as a strategic imperative, but also as an investment towards future assurance, he said, adding the force aims to operate over 200 warships and submarines by 2035.

Admiral Tripathi, speaking at the India Defence Conclave hosted by Bharat Shakti, identified self-reliance, synergy and security as three major pillars for any maritime power and asserted that the Indian Navy was moving towards bolstering its overall might.

"On an average, one new indigenous warship or submarine is being added to the Indian Navy every 40 days. As we look to become a 200 plus ship Navy by 2035, all of our 52 ships presently on order are being built in Indian shipyards," he said.

"Moving beyond platforms, our aim is to take aatmanirbharta (self reliance) to component level and build a fully aatmanirbhar force by 2047," he said.

The Indian Navy currently operates around 145 ships and submarines.

In his remarks, Admiral Tripathi underlined the need for locally-developed defence capabilities to combat future security challenges and even argued that indigenous strength extends far beyond the battlefields.

"It is now enmeshed with industrial ecosystems, innovation chains, and information networks, where semiconductors can be as decisive as submarines, and secure dala links matter as much as secure sea lanes," he said.

"In my view, three enablers anchor this strength, self-reliance, synergy and security, each reinforcing the other, and together defining a modern maritime power," he said.

Admiral Tripathi, delving into geopolitical powerplay, said "alignment of convenience" was not the Indian Navy's priority as it is focusing on "convergence of purpose and principle" in forging collaborations.

"As we advance towards our vision of becoming Viksit Bharat or a developed country by 2047, partnerships, for us, would never be an alignment of convenience; but remain a convergence of purpose and principle," he said.

"Our endeavour would be to translate indigenous strength and purposeful partnerships to nurture a region that is free, open, inclusive and rules-based, not by circumstance, but by collective choice and sustained commitment," he said.

The Navy Chief also noted that India's approach of self-reliance or aatmanirbharta today is moving beyond 'Make in India' to 'Trust in India'.

"Nowhere is this more visible than in the defence sector. India's defence production has more than tripled over the last decade and crossed over Rs 1.5 lakh crore last year," he said.

Admiral Tripathi also highlighted India's vision MAHASAGAR or Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

"At sea, the Indian Navy has operationalised this approach through trust, transparency, and concrete steps, involving coordinated patrols and surveillance missions; maritime domain awareness initiatives, humanitarian assistance and rescue missions; and exercises that deepen trust and interoperability," Admiral Tripathi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Israel need to work together in combating terrorism: Jaishankar

Op Sindoor shows deep China-Pak strategic bond: Ex-foreign secy Shringla

Is Pakistan actively testing nuclear weapons? Here's what Trump claims

EAM Jaishankar calls for cooperation with Bahrain in space, fintech

Taiwan reports 5 PLAN vessels, 6 PLA aircraft sorties near territory

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powerIndian submarine

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story