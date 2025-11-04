Piyush Goyal to discuss progress of India-New Zealand trade pact talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting New Zealand to review the progress of the ongoing negotiations for the proposed trade pact, an official statement said.

Goyal, will be in Auckland on November 5 to engage in discussions with Todd McClay, Minister for Trade of New Zealand, on the ongoing FTA (Free Trade Agreement) negotiations.

"The visit reflects the shared commitment of both countries to expedite the FTA process and build a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership," the commerce ministry said.

The fourth round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations commenced in Auckland on November 3 with an aim to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between the two nations, it said.