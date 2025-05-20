Delegations to UNSC nations to counter Pakistan propaganda, says Misri

At a briefing on Tuesday for three of the seven multi-party delegations participating in India’s global outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underlined the need to counter Pakistan’s anti-India propaganda at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC, with its term lasting until the end of 2026.

From Wednesday, seven delegations will visit 32 countries and the European Union. These include four of the five permanent UNSC members—France, the US, the UK, and Russia—excluding China, considered Pakistan’s “all-weather friend.” Delegations will also visit current non-permanent members: Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.

Of these, the terms of Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia expire at the end of 2024. Five new members—Latvia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Bahrain, Liberia, and Colombia—will serve on the Council until Pakistan’s term concludes on 31 December 2026. Delegations will also visit these countries.

Explaining the diplomatic outreach

ALSO READ: Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief Asif Munir to field marshal rank Following Misri’s briefing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi said the delegations would engage with ministers, legislators, think tanks, civil society, and media in the target countries to convey India’s position.

Also Read

“At the UNSC, for the next 19 months of its membership, Pakistan will try to push its anti-India propaganda. We need to expose how its military and civilian leadership has sponsored terrorism. India stands united against terrorism,” said Sarangi, who will be part of the delegation visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

She added that India has “zero tolerance” for terrorism, citing Operation Sindoor as a calibrated military response targeting Pakistani airbases, not its civilian population.

Fifty-one delegates—including MPs, former Union ministers, and diplomats—were also briefed on India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Misri clarified that the treaty is only in abeyance, not scrapped, and could be restored if Pakistan ceases support for terrorism.

According to sources, MPs were handed dossiers detailing Pakistan’s involvement in past terror attacks. Misri reportedly remarked that trusting Pakistan to investigate such incidents is akin to trusting a “chor” (thief) to probe his own crime.

Strategic countries and key messages

Misri outlined that the outreach includes G7 nations such as Germany, Japan, Italy, and the EU, as well as BRICS and G20 members like Brazil and South Africa. Spain, Ethiopia (home to the African Union), and key Muslim-majority nations in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)—including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Indonesia, and Malaysia—are also on the list.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas said Misri highlighted India’s commitment to peace, development, and rule of law, contrasting it with Pakistan’s theocratic and terror-sponsoring image.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid noted that the decision to cease military action was mutual between India and Pakistan, rejecting the idea of third-party mediation, such as that once claimed by former US President Donald Trump.

“People sitting in Africa, the Arab world, or South America don’t always track every incident in India. These delegations will inform, educate, and influence global perceptions,” said another MP at the briefing.

MPs from delegations led by JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, and DMK’s Kanimozhi attended. Although Kanimozhi was absent, her team was briefed. TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee joined after his party protested the Centre’s “unilateral” choice of Yusuf Pathan. AAP MP Ashok Mittal said: “We will talk about terrorism. We don’t want war but won’t tolerate attacks on our people. We will strike back at terror sites if provoked.”

‘Rafale a symbol of strong India-France ties’, says Prasad

In a related development, the French Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces—led by Vice-Chair Catherine Dumas—met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor clarified that the French delegation’s visit had been planned before the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, but went ahead as a gesture of solidarity with India.

“The French delegates unequivocally expressed their support for India during these tragic events. They used the word ‘soutien’, meaning support—which was very welcome,” said Tharoor.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who will lead a multi-party delegation to France and other Western European nations, told the French visitors that the Rafale fighter jets symbolise the strength of the India-France partnership.

Tharoor noted that while Rafale was not discussed further during Tuesday’s meeting, it is expected to feature during the delegation’s visit to France.