Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief General Asim Munir as Field Marshal

Pakistan's cabinet approved on Tuesday a proposal to promote army chief General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, days after the country's worst military conflict with neighbour India in nearly three decades.

The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India, it added.