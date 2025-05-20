Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief General Asim Munir as Field Marshal

The state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal of the country

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir
The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India, it added. | (Screengrab)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was on Tuesday promoted as the Field Marshal for "successfully" leading the armed forces in the recent conflict with India, state-run TV reported.

Pakistan's cabinet approved on Tuesday a proposal to promote army chief General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, days after the country's worst military conflict with neighbour India in nearly three decades.

The state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal of the country.

The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India, it added. 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

