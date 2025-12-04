Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-France conclude 8th edition of bilateral air exercise Garuda 2025

India-France conclude 8th edition of bilateral air exercise Garuda 2025

The exercise between the two forces concluded on November 27. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
The IAF contingent has returned to India on December 2 after the successful culmination of the 8th edition of Exercise Garuda, a bilateral Indo-French air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) which concluded at Air Base 118, Mont-de-Marsan, France, Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The exercise between the two forces concluded on November 27.

As per the Ministry of Defence, during the exercise, the IAF participated with Su-30MKI fighters, supported by IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft and C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and both air forces conducted a range of complex air operations in a realistic operational environment.

The training involved joint mission planning, coordinated execution of strike and escort missions and familiarisation with each other's operational procedures, thereby enhancing interoperability. The IAF maintenance crew ensured high serviceability throughout, enabling smooth conduct of all planned missions. Senior officials from both nations interacted with the participants during the closing ceremony, commending the professionalism, discipline, and commitment displayed by both participating forces, the statement said.

It highlighted that Exercise Garuda 25 was one of the largest international air training engagements undertaken by the IAF this year. The exercise reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and France and provided valuable operational insights to the participating forces. The lessons learnt will further enhance the IAF's war-fighting capabilities and strengthen jointmanship with friendly foreign air forces.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, sharing a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) that encompasses all aspects of bilateral cooperation, with a strategic component. Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by drawing upon a strong and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of the strategic cooperation between India and France, which now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

