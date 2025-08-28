Dinesh K Patnaik appointed India's new high commissioner to Canada

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Dinesh K Patnaik was on Thursday appointed India’s new high commissioner to Canada in an effort by New Delhi and Ottawa to reset ties.

On June 18, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, in Canada’s Alberta province, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mike Carney had agreed to take “calibrated” and “constructive” steps to reset relations and restore “stability.” They decided to resume talks on an interim trade agreement after a nearly two-year pause and designate new high commissioners to each other’s capitals to “rebuild trust” and “bring momentum” to the relationship.