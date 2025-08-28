Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / FM Sitharaman meets Qatar trade minister to strengthen bilateral trade

FM Sitharaman meets Qatar trade minister to strengthen bilateral trade

During the discussion, Sitharaman highlighted the transformative steps taken by India to attract foreign investments in the last decade

Nirmala Sitharaman
"Both the Ministers reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations under the 'strategic partnership' between India and Qatar," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed and discussed bilateral trade and investment, among others.

During the discussion, Sitharaman highlighted the transformative steps taken by India to attract foreign investments in the last decade.

"Both the Ministers reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations under the 'strategic partnership' between India and Qatar," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The Qatari delegation conveyed that they see good opportunities for investments in India, given India's economic growth and technological development.

Separately, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary participated in a bilateral meeting with Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the State of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation.

"This historic bilateral engagement witnessed in-depth discussions aimed at opening new avenues for trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between India and Qatar. Special emphasis was laid on strengthening bilateral economic ties, expanding business opportunities, and promoting investments in emerging sectors," Chaudhary said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'If India doesn't budge, neither will Trump,' says US economic advisor

2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Gurez sector

Mission Sudarshan Chakra requires colossal integration of capabilities: CDS

Dissonance over theatrisation; forces to take call in national interest

IAF chief lauds Op Sindoor jointness, says don't rush to theatre commands

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerQatar India relationsbilateral tiesTrade talks

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story