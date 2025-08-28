FM Sitharaman meets Qatar trade minister to strengthen bilateral trade

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed and discussed bilateral trade and investment, among others.

During the discussion, Sitharaman highlighted the transformative steps taken by India to attract foreign investments in the last decade.

"Both the Ministers reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations under the 'strategic partnership' between India and Qatar," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The Qatari delegation conveyed that they see good opportunities for investments in India, given India's economic growth and technological development.

Separately, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary participated in a bilateral meeting with Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the State of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation.