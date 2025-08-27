Dissonance over theatreisation; forces to take call in national interest

A difference of opinion over the proposed theatre commands surfaced among the armed services at the inaugural tri-service Ran Samwad seminar, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan saying that the final decision would be taken keeping national interest in mind.

In his concluding remarks on the second and final day of the seminar at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh, the CDS highlighted the progress achieved in strengthening jointness and coordination between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy. “As the CDS, I had set out to promote jointness among the three services.”

While the need to foster jointness and integration was broadly agreed upon by the serving officers, experts and veterans attending the seminar, the government’s stated aim of reorganising the three forces by creating theatre commands prompted differing opinions. Referring to this divergence, the CDS said that things had reached a stage where a highly conducive environment now exists for the forces to discuss their differences. “There could be a difference among the three services, yet we are able to listen to differing points. I think that this is very important…” Describing this willingness to engage in open dialogue as a highly positive development, the CDS said: “If you have sensed some kind of a dissonance, let me assure you that we will resolve it in the best interest of the nation.”

Hours before the CDS’ closing remarks, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi batted for theatre commands. “We are committed to synergising our command, control, communications and combat capability with the Indian Army and IAF. Full stop. Period,” said the Navy Chief. Highlighting that integration begins at the human level, Admiral Tripathi added, “Today, I have an Army aide-de-camp (ADC) with me. And my friend, the Air Chief, has a Naval flag lieutenant with him.” Describing theatreisation as the “ultimate goal”, Admiral Tripathi said that the Navy is moving ahead with the aim of unified planning, a common battlespace picture and integrated operations.

The Navy Chief’s remarks came a day after Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, in a fireside chat, cautioned against hurriedly implementing theatreisation and introducing new organisational structures that could lead to disruption. Instead, he proposed establishing a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi, comprising the three service chiefs and the CDS, to enhance tri-service synergy and oversee joint operations. On the first day of the seminar, Air Chief Marshal Singh described how, during Operation Sindoor, the services moved away from working in silos and instead coordinated closely. He credited the CDS with playing a “very big role” in ensuring tri-service coordination. “The CDS was orchestrating things with all of us together. Some minor issues that were found during execution are being sorted out. So I feel that having joint planning and coordination at the apex level is what is required,” he said.