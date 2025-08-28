Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Gurez sector

2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Gurez sector

A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched following intelligence reports of a likely infiltration attempt

The Army added that alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the infiltrators, who opened indiscriminate fire. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the Army sources said on Thursday.
 
The joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched following intelligence reports of a likely infiltration attempt.
 
In a post on social media platform X, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said: “Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector.”
 
The Army added that alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the infiltrators, who opened indiscriminate fire. The troops retaliated with effective retaliation, neutralising two terrorists. The encounter was conducted under Operation Naushera Nar IV. The Army said the operation was still in progress after the encounter.
 

Earlier infiltration attempts 

This latest incident follows a series of infiltration bids reported in recent weeks: 
  • August 13 (Uri sector, Baramulla district): A soldier was killed during an exchange of fire as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Churunda area of Uri, north Kashmir, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
  • July 30 (Poonch district): Two heavily armed terrorists, believed to be members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in a fierce gunfight after troops foiled their infiltration attempt along the LoC. The encounter occurred just two days after security forces killed three hardcore terrorists linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in an operation codenamed ‘ShivShakti’.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

