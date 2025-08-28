2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Gurez sector

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the Army sources said on Thursday.

The joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched following intelligence reports of a likely infiltration attempt.

In a post on social media platform X, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said: “Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector.”