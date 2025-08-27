Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rheinmetall wants to take over shipbuilder Naval Vessels Luerssen: Report

The CEO of Rheinmetall, which aims to fill gaps through acquisitions, said earlier this month that the company was in talks with partners about investing in the naval business

Amid policy movements on India’s lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

According to Bild, the Luerssen family that owns the company intends to divest its military shipyards in Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven and Wolgast to focus on building megayachts. Representative Picture

Reuters BERLIN
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Defence group Rheinmetall wants to take over German shipbuilder Naval Vessels Luerssen, the German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources. 
The CEO of Rheinmetall, which aims to fill gaps through acquisitions, said earlier this month that the company was in talks with partners about investing in the naval business, which would open up another business segment for the maker of tanks and ammunition. 
According to Bild, the Luerssen family that owns the company intends to divest its military shipyards in Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven and Wolgast to focus on building megayachts. 
 
Rheinmetall's supervisory board intends to consider the purchase in the coming weeks, according to Bild. 

Bild cited a person familiar with the matter as saying the acquisition could still fall through as members of the Luerssen family would still have to approve it. 
Rheinmetall did not immediately comment on the report. NVL did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. 
 

Topics : defence sector defence firms Shipbuilding

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

