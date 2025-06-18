No US role in halting India-Pak military actions: Modi clarifies to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed a clear and firm message to US President Donald Trump that India does not and will not accept any form of mediation in its bilateral matters with Pakistan. The statement was made during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
"India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. On this matter, there is complete political consensus in India," Modi told Trump, according to Misri.
The clarification comes amid heightened tensions following India’s cross-border military action on May 7, under "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
On May 9, US Vice President JD Vance reached out to Prime Minister Modi, warning of a potential major offensive by Pakistan. In response, Modi made it unequivocally clear that any aggression would be met with a far stronger counterattack. That very night, between May 9 and 10, India launched a retaliatory operation, severely damaging Pakistani military assets and disabling their airbases. Following India’s response, it was Pakistan that reached out through military channels requesting a cessation of hostilities. Modi emphasised to Trump that no discussions involving US mediation took place at any stage.
The Prime Minister also clarified that the coordination to halt military action was conducted solely through direct India-Pakistan military communication channels, and that neither the US-India trade deal nor any third-party intervention was discussed in this context.