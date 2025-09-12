Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet, vow deeper cooperation

India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet, vow deeper cooperation

During the meet India and France condemned the April Pahalgam terror attack, assessed threats from cross-border terrorism and extremism, and agreed to expand cooperation

The 17th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT) was held in Paris. Photo: Shutterstock
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
The 17th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT) was held in Paris on September 11. The Indian delegation was led by K D Dewal, Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs, while the French side was headed by Olivier Caron, France’s Counter-Terrorism Ambassador.
 

Key points discussed during the India-France meet

 
Condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack: Both delegations condemned the terrorist attack on civilians in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, 2025. They exchanged assessments on threats facing their respective countries, including state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, terrorist activities in their regions, and the evolving threat in West Asia.
 
Counter-terrorism challenges: The discussions also addressed counter-terrorism challenges such as extremism, radicalisation and the growing use of new technologies by terror groups. Both sides emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation through capacity-building measures, training and joint exercises.
 
Multilateral collaboration: The two delegations reviewed collaboration in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and No Money for Terror (NMFT). They also explored broadening the India–France CT dialogue to cover organised crime, combating online propaganda, and enhancing the exchange of information and expertise on issues of mutual concern, including cyber-related threats.
 
It was agreed that the 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group will be held in India at a mutually convenient date.
 

PM Modi, French President Macron hold talks

 
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he reiterated India's support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
 
The leaders reviewed the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific roadmap, and the defence industrial roadmap. They also discussed cooperation in key sectors such as economy, defence, science, technology, and space, and agreed to stay in close contact to jointly promote global peace and stability.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

