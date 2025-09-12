India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet, vow deeper cooperation

Counter-terrorism challenges: The discussions also addressed counter-terrorism challenges such as extremism, radicalisation and the growing use of new technologies by terror groups. Both sides emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation through capacity-building measures, training and joint exercises.

Multilateral collaboration: The two delegations reviewed collaboration in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and No Money for Terror (NMFT). They also explored broadening the India–France CT dialogue to cover organised crime, combating online propaganda, and enhancing the exchange of information and expertise on issues of mutual concern, including cyber-related threats.

It was agreed that the 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group will be held in India at a mutually convenient date.