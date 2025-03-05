Donald Trump thanks Pakistan during address to US Congress: Here's why

US President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for its role in apprehending a key Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorist responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

Speaking at a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump announced the arrest and imminent extradition of the suspect, Mohammad Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in planning the deadly attack that killed 13 American service members and hundreds of Afghan civilians.

During his speech, Trump emphasised the United States’ commitment to combating terrorism and described the capture as a significant step towards justice for the victims’ families. He also criticised the Biden administration’s handling of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, calling it a “disastrous and incompetent” operation.

“America is once again standing strong against radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump stated. “Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and many others during the Abbey Gate bombing. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is now on his way to face American justice. I especially want to thank the Government of Pakistan for helping to arrest this monster.”

Trump also touched upon recent conversations he had with the families of the fallen US troops, saying they were emotional but relieved at the progress in the case.

“They did nothing but cry with happiness,” he said.

2021 Kabul airport attack

On August 26, 2021, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where thousands of Afghans had gathered in a desperate attempt to flee the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

On August 26, 2021, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where thousands of Afghans had gathered in a desperate attempt to flee the country following the Taliban's takeover.

The attack, claimed by ISIS-K, resulted in at least 182 deaths, including 169 Afghan civilians and 13 US military personnel. The bombing occurred during the final days of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a process that drew widespread criticism for its execution.

Who is Mohammad Sharifullah?

According to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as “Jafar,” has been charged in the Eastern District of Virginia with providing and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation, resulting in death.

During a recent interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he admitted to being recruited by ISIS-K in 2016.

Court documents reveal that he was imprisoned from 2019 until just weeks before the Kabul airport attack. Upon his release, he was contacted by ISIS members and tasked with scouting a safe route for the suicide bomber.

“Sharifullah conducted surveillance near Hamid Karzai International Airport, checking for security forces and determining whether the attacker could move undetected,” the indictment states. After confirming the route was clear, he was instructed to leave the area before the bombing took place. He later recognised the suicide bomber as a fellow ISIS-K operative he had known in prison.

The indictment also links Sharifullah to two other attacks—one on embassy guards in Kabul in 2016 and another on a Moscow nightclub in 2024, where he reportedly provided weapons training to gunmen.

Kash Patel confirms terrorist extradition

Following Trump’s announcement, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the terrorist’s extradition in a post on social media platform X.

“Tonight, the FBI, DOJ, and CIA have extradited one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate during the Afghanistan withdrawal,” Patel wrote. “One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families.”