Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Who joined Trump at Congress? A look at his guests and their stories

Who joined Trump at Congress? A look at his guests and their stories

Families of victims, a freed prisoner, a border agent, and others whose stories highlight crime, immigration, and policy changes were among those invited to Trump's address

Donald Trump thanks Pakistan during address to US Congress

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Reuters

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump welcomed nearly a dozen special guests to his first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday night. Each guest represented a story of resilience, tragedy, or triumph— highlighting both the struggles faced under the previous administration and the policies Trump has enacted to, in his words, “usher in the Golden Age of America.”
 
First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the guest list, which included families of crime victims, a wrongfully detained American, a border patrol agent, and individuals impacted by major social and political issues. 
 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 800 pts; Nifty above 22,360; SmallCap, MidCap up 2% each

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump thanks Pakistan during address to US Congress: Here's why

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM,

LIVE news updates: Trudeau hits out at Trump for starting trade war with Canada

Donald Trump, Trump

Businesses rush to deal with Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, Mexico

Donald Trump

Trump receives 'important letter' from Zelenskyy days after tense exchange

  Guests honouring lives lost and stories of survival 

Among those seated with the First Lady were family members of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, two young women killed by illegal immigrants; as well as the family of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter killed during the assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024. His widow, Helen, and daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, traveled from Pennsylvania to attend the speech.
 
Marc Fogel, an American history teacher imprisoned in Russia and recently freed under Trump’s efforts, attended with his wife, Malphine. Fogel’s release was a major diplomatic victory for Trump, who criticised the previous administration for failing to secure his return.  Read: Donald Trump thanks Pakistan during address to US Congress: Here's why
 
Other notable guests included:
 
- Roberto Ortiz, a US Border Patrol agent who has faced repeated attacks from cartel members while protecting the southern border.
 
- Elliston Berry, a 15-year-old who was the victim of computer-generated deepfakes created by a bully at her school intended to humiliate and degrade Berry and her friends.
 
- Jeff Denard, a steelworker from Alabama, representing the American working class Trump has long championed.
 
- Stephanie Diller, widow of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty by a repeat offender.
 
- Haley Ferguson, a former foster child and college senior benefiting from First Lady Melania Trump’s Be Best initiative.
 
- January Littlejohn, a parents’ rights advocate who sued a Florida school board over her daughter's social transition without parental consent.
 
- Payton McNabb, a former high school volleyball player injured in a match against a biological male athlete, reinforcing Trump’s stance on women’s sports.  Read: Japan, South Korea want to partner with the US in Alaska pipeline: Trump

Democrats bring laid-off federal workers as guests

 
While Trump’s guests focused on his administration’s policies and priorities, House Democrats took a different approach. Many invited former federal workers recently laid off due to the government restructuring initiative known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The layoffs, which Trump has defended as a move to streamline bureaucracy, have been a point of contention among Democrats.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Japan, South Korea want to partner with the US in Alaska pipeline: Trump

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington

'Our country will be woke no longer': Trump in his first Congress address

DJ Daniel

Trump appoints 13-year-old cancer survivor as Secret Service Agent

Donald Trump, Trump

'Illegal border crossings at lowest ever': Trump in US Congress address

china Flag, China

China to adopt policies for ageing population, aim to boost birth rates

Topics : Donald Trump Congress White House BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsBalaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon