Republic Day 2025: Parade schedule, chief guest, & tableaux - check details

This year, India is celebrating 75 years since the enactment of the Indian constitution. The Republic Day parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country.

Republic Day 2025: Chief Guest This year, the parade will be graced by the presence of newly-elected Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest. In the Republic Day Parade 2025, the Indonesian contingent will also participate. While briefing the media, Indian Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, stated, "A 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the parade, along with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces, at Kartavya Path."

Republic Day Parade 2025: Schedule

The Republic Day 2025 will feature 31 tableaux from different states, Union Territories and Central Government Ministries/Departments. Post national anthem, balloons with the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will also be released. The event will come to an end with a flypast by 47 aircraft.

The Republic Day Parade will begin with PM Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The president will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take a salute during the ceremonial march past from Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS units.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: Will India celebrate 75th or 76th Republic Day? Approximately 10,000 special guests from different walks of life, including sarpanches, disaster relief workers, handloom artisans, paralympic contingent and tribal beneficiaries have been invited to witness the event. These guests have been selected for their outstanding contributions to society and as architects of Swarnim Bharat.

Republic Day 2025: Theme

The theme for Republic Day 2025 is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.”

Republic Day Parade 2025: Timing

Transportation facilities

Free metro rides will be provided to Invitees/Ticket holders of RDP-2025 at entry points of the Metro Stations across Delhi.

The Delhi metro will begin its operations at 4 am on January 26, 2025, across the national capital.

Parking spaces of Delhi Metro across Delhi will remain open on a chargeable basis at regular rates.

Invitees can park their Palika Parking, Connaught Place and Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium’s parking area (Gates no. 14 & 15) and from there they can use ferry services (pick and drop) through the hired DTC buses.

The ferry services will operate from 6 am and will stop at 8.30 am.

There will be Divyang friendly with a ramp facility at all enclosures. Some youth volunteers from NCC will also be available with wheelchairs for assistance.

The toilet facility will also be provided for ease of visitors and first aid booths will also be established outside the entry points as well.

What other events are planned?

5000 artists will do cultural performances in more than 45 dance forms.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony will take place on January 29, featuring only Indian tunes.

The Bharat Parv festival will also take place at Red Fort from January 26 to 31st, showcasing food, crafts, and cultural performances.

What about special initiatives for students?

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education have organised the All India School Band Competition on January 24 and 25 and the finalists are invited as Special guests to witness the Republic Day Ceremony.

One girls' team will also perform at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, near Vijay Chowk in front of the Presidential Dais

Veer Gatha 4.0 to honour 100 school students who wrote about the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

How will the celebrations conclude?

The Republic Day event will conclude with the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29 which focuses on unity and patriotism.

The Republic Day parade 2025 will begin at 10:30 a.m. on 26th January.