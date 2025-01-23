Chhattisgarh encounter ends, neutralised Naxals being identified: Police

Following the encounter by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, the police confirmed that the operation is complete and 16 naxals were neutralised.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Khecha also informed that two jawans also sustained injuries are receiving treatment.

"The operation is over. 16 Naxalites have been killed in the encounter. We have recovered a large number of arms and ammunition. We are identifying the naxals neutralised. Two of the jawans were injured, they are presently under treatment," Gariaband SP Nikhil Khecha told ANI.

The operation, carried out jointly by the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, and Odisha's Special Operations Group (SOG) started on Sunday, and led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, SLRs, INSAS rifles, and other automatic weapons from the site.

As per Chhattisgarh Police, a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed in the encounter. Meanwhile, efforts are on to identifying other neutralised naxals.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces, stating that it was a "mighty blow" to Naxalism.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today," Home Minister Amit Shah said on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully neutralised eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing five kilograms each.

The IEDs, planted by Maoists, were discovered during a patrolling operation on the road from Mutvendi to Pidia under Gangalur police station limits., according to Bijapur Police.

"During a recent area domination and demining operation, the dedicated Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, along with personnel from BDS Bijapur, 85th and 199th Battalion CRPF, and Cobra 205 and 210, effectively conducted patrolling in the region. Their efforts led to the discovery and recovery of eight IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, which had been planted by Maoists along the route from Mutvendi to Pidia," said Bijapur Police.