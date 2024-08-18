EAM calls on Crown Prince of Kuwait to discuss bilateral relationship

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit. He was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on his arrival in the country.

"Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister. India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar said in a post on X.