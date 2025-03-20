EAM Jaishankar, Georgian FM discuss trade, investment, tourism, education

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, tourism, and education.

After the meeting, Jaishankar shared details of their discussions, highlighting areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"Nice to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of #Raisina2025. Explored opportunities for advancing our political, trade, investment, tourism and education cooperation," Jaishankar said.

In response, Botchorishvili expressed her appreciation for the meeting and India's hospitality.

"Great honour & privilege to meet Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar during my first visit to India. Enjoyed a productive discussion focused on our cooperation with significant potential to expand bilateral ties across various fields, including economics, education, tourism and many others," she wrote.

The Georgian Foreign Minister added, "I'm confident our common efforts will bring tangible results for both Georgia and India. I expressed my sincere gratitude for his hospitality during my visit."

Earlier on Tuesday, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili called for stronger bilateral ties with India across political, economic, and educational sectors while emphasising Georgia's strategic location and economic potential. She underlined the importance of connectivity and collaboration.

"This is my first visit to India, and India is a very important partner for Georgia. We intend to expand our bilateral ties with India, both politically and economically. That's very important for us," Botchorishvili told ANI.

She highlighted Georgia's role as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia and its appeal as a destination for Indian tourists and students.

"Georgia is located in a strategically very important region, and we have lots to offer. Georgia is an interesting destination for Indian tourists and Indian students," she noted.

Botchorishvili also stressed the need for a structured political dialogue to explore untapped potential in trade, logistics, and education.

"We need to explore, and that's why it is important to have a political dialogue... Economy, logistics, and education--there are plenty of other areas where we can work together and explore even more because India is a developing country, Georgia is a developing country, and we have lots of opportunities in both regions to be connected. Connectivity is very important for us," she said.

The remarks from the respective Foreign Ministers come as world leaders gather for the Raisina Dialogue, organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs, to discuss pressing global challenges and strengthen international cooperation.

"Great honour to be invited to #RaisinaDialogue2025. An excellent chance to engage with politicians and experts from all around the world for thought-provoking discussions on global and regional issues," Botchorishvili wrote.