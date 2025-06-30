EAM Jaishankar inaugurates exhibition 'human cost of terrorism' at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated an exhibition at the UN headquarters here, highlighting the human cost of terrorism and attacks perpetrated by terror groups, including by those based in Pakistan.

The exhibition was inaugurated a day before Pakistan begins its Presidency of the UN Security Council for July on Tuesday.

The exhibition titled The Human Cost of Terrorism' has been organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and highlights the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world, and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism.

The exhibition will be on display at two locations in the UN headquarters from June 30 to July 11.