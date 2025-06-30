Jaishankar begins US visit for Quad meeting and bilateral trade talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar left on a three-day official visit to the US on Monday on the invitation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said late Sunday evening. Jaishankar’s visit comes in the context of the India-US negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement, and New Delhi’s unhappiness at US President Donald Trump’s comments that he mediated to defuse the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The MEA said Jaishankar will participate in the next edition of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for 1 July 2025. The Quad foreign ministers will build upon the discussions held during the last QFMM, which took place in Washington on 21 January this year, it said. They will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review the progress made on various Quad initiatives in the run-up to the Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will be hosted by India, it said. The ministers are also expected to deliberate on new proposals aimed at advancing the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.