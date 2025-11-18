Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar, SCO leaders meet Putin ahead of latter's India visit

Jaishankar is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
"Called on President Putin along with other Heads of SCO Delegations this afternoon," Jaishankar said on social media. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin along with other heads of delegation of SCO member states.

"Called on President Putin along with other Heads of SCO Delegations this afternoon," Jaishankar said on social media.

The meeting in the Kremlin was also attended by Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Prime Ministers Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Oljas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliyev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

On Monday, Jaishankar held extensive talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The meeting comes as the two sides prepare for President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd annual summit.

The Russian president is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the sidelines of the SCO, Jaishankar also met Mongolia's Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Qatari PM/FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He also thanked Russian PM Mishustin for hosting the SCO Heads of Government meeting and appreciated his hospitality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vladimir PutinMinistry of External AffairsS JaishankarSCO summit

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

