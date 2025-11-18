EAM Jaishankar, SCO leaders meet Putin ahead of latter's India visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin along with other heads of delegation of SCO member states.

Jaishankar is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting.

"Called on President Putin along with other Heads of SCO Delegations this afternoon," Jaishankar said on social media.

The meeting in the Kremlin was also attended by Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Prime Ministers Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Oljas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliyev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.