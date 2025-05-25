Jaishankar to review economic, maritime ties with Maldives' Khaleel

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel will review the progress of the India–Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership on Monday. Khaleel, who is visiting India with a high-level delegation for three days starting Sunday evening, is making his third trip to India this year. The comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership between India and the Maldives was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in October last year. Khaleel’s visit is part of the “intensified high-level political exchanges” between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, while announcing his trip.

During his visit, Khaleel will also hold bilateral discussions with Jaishankar, it stated.

“Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and vision MAHASAGAR, that is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions,” the MEA said in its statement.

“The visit is aimed at strengthening the comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership between the two countries,” it added.

Relations between the two countries were severely strained after Muizzu assumed office in November 2023. He demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives immediately after his oath.

However, there was a shift in relations when Muizzu expressed his commitment to enhancing ties with India during his visit to Delhi in October.