Jaishankar to review economic, maritime ties with Maldives' Khaleel

Maldivian Foreign Minister Khaleel arrives in India for third visit in 2024; will co-lead HLCG talks and review bilateral security and economic roadmap with Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Abdulla Khaleel
The MEA stated that Khaleel will head the Maldivian side at the second High Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting to monitor the progress in implementing the comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership vision document. Representative image. (
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel will review the progress of the India–Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership on Monday.
 
Khaleel, who is visiting India with a high-level delegation for three days starting Sunday evening, is making his third trip to India this year.
 
The comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership between India and the Maldives was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in October last year.
 
Khaleel’s visit is part of the “intensified high-level political exchanges” between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, while announcing his trip.
 
The MEA stated that Khaleel will head the Maldivian side at the second High-Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting to monitor progress in implementing the comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership vision document. 

During his visit, Khaleel will also hold bilateral discussions with Jaishankar, it stated.
 
“Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and vision MAHASAGAR, that is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions,” the MEA said in its statement.
 
“The visit is aimed at strengthening the comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership between the two countries,” it added.
 
Relations between the two countries were severely strained after Muizzu assumed office in November 2023. He demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives immediately after his oath.
 
However, there was a shift in relations when Muizzu expressed his commitment to enhancing ties with India during his visit to Delhi in October.
 
 
First Published: May 25 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

