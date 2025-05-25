Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Russia in talks for advanced BrahMos missiles after Op Sindoor

India, Russia in talks for advanced BrahMos missiles after Op Sindoor

Russia reportedly offers full technical support as India plans to build advanced BrahMos versions at Lucknow plant

Brahmos
Brahmos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia. (File photo: PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Following the successful deployment of BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor, India has reportedly launched negotiations with Russia to jointly manufacture an advanced version of the missile system, The Economic Times reported.
 
The report said that Moscow has extended full technical support for the project. Initial talks have already been held, with the aim of producing the updated BrahMos at the newly inaugurated facility in Lucknow.
 
The facility, built at a cost of ₹300 crore, will focus on missile production, with the current BrahMos version boasting a range of 290–400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8.  Brahmos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a 'fire and forget' system.
 

BrahMos’ role in Operation Sindoor

 
The move comes after India launched precision air strikes on May 7 on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
Reports suggest that India used Russian-origin systems such as BrahMos missiles and the S-400 air defence system in the operation, showcasing their strategic importance in India’s military arsenal.
 

India’s Russian-origin defence backbone

 
India’s defence arsenal features a variety of Russian-origin weapons systems. In the Army, the T-90S Bhishma and T-72M1 Ajeya tanks form the core of its armoured units, while rocket artillery includes systems like the BM-21 Grad and 9A52 Smerch.
 
India’s air defence suite features the S-400 Triumf and short-range systems such as the OSA-AK and Strela-10. The country also plans to produce around 670,000 AK-203 assault rifles in a joint venture in Amethi.

In the Indian Air Force, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI remains the backbone of its fighter fleet, supported by MiG-29 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft. Rotary-wing assets include the Mil Mi-17 and heavy-lift Mi-26 helicopters.
 

Shift to domestic defence manufacturing

 
India has steadily reduced its import dependence for defence equipment. In March, the government said 65 per cent of defence equipment is now domestically manufactured, with plans to reach ₹3 trillion in defence production by 2029.
BrahMos, Brahmos missile, India-Russia ties, S-400 missile systems, Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 25 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

