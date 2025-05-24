Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan put in abeyance principles guiding Indus Waters Treaty: MEA

Pakistan put in abeyance principles guiding Indus Waters Treaty: MEA

The MEA said that Pakistan had been stonewalling India's requests for a government-to-government negotiation over the treaty

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti
Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance is only a natural outcome of Pakistan putting in abeyance the principles, including friendship and goodwill, guiding the agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs has told a parliamentary committee.

The MEA has said changes in the ground situation, including engineering techniques, climate change and melting of glaciers, have made a renegotiation of the treaty's terms imperative, a line that delegations visiting world capitals will also take in defending India's decision to put the agreement in abeyance after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

Besides, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has noted in his briefing that the 1960 treaty in its preamble says that it is concluded in a "spirit of goodwill, and friendship". All these principles have in effect been held in abeyance by Pakistan, he added.

Misri had recently briefed a parliamentary committee on Indian actions, including Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, and has spoken to all seven multi-party delegations visiting 33 countries and the Europen Union to explain India's position following the conflict with Pakistan.

The MEA said that Pakistan had been stonewalling India's requests for a government-to-government negotiation over the treaty due to changes in the ground situation since it was signed.

There is a compelling case for the treaty to be renegotiated to make it fit for the 21st century, as it was based on the engineering techniques of the 1950s and early 1960s, the MEA has said.

Other fundamental changes include climate change, melting of glaciers, the variation in quantities of water available in the rivers and demographics.

Also Read

Pak violated IWT spirit by inflicting 3 wars, terror attacks: India to UN

Who is Jason Miller, the Trump aide now leading India's lobbying game?

India's farm sector growth may hit 3.5% in FY26: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

China to speed up dam project in Pak amid India's Indus Treaty suspension

Centre plans to extend Ranbir canal on Chenab after Indus Treaty suspension

These, besides a quest for clean energy, mandate renegotiations for the distribution of rights and obligations under the treaty.

It added, "The treaty in its preamble says that it is concluded in a spirit of goodwill, and friendship. All these principles have in effect been held in abeyance by Pakistan. The unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with our ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions."  The MEA said it is only natural and well within India's right to hold the treaty in abeyance when the fundamental ground situations have changed completely.

Drawing a red line, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said that blood and water can not flow together.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian all-party delegation reaches Bahrain to push anti-terror diplomacy

India to review IndiGo-Turkish airlines ties amid security concerns

India to push FATF to put Pakistan back in grey list at next review

Two acres of defence land cleared of encroachments near IGI airport

India leads capacity building initiative on digital transformation in Brics

Topics :Indus Waters TreatyMinistry of External AffairsIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: May 24 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story