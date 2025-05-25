Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails role of 'Made in India' tech in Op Sindoor

In his first Mann ki Baat address since 'Operation Sindoor', Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the 'Made in India' defence equipments used during the precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

During his monthly radio programme, PM Modi lauded the valour shown by the armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor'

"The precision and accuracy with which our forces demolished the terrorist hideouts across the border is truly remarkable. 'Operation Sindoor' has given new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terror across the world," he said.

"The precision and accuracy with which our forces demolished the terrorist hideouts across the border is truly remarkable. 'Operation Sindoor' has given new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terror across the world," he said.

PM Modi highlighted that the entire country stands united against terrorism and carries the resolve to end it. "Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives. In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities children born during that period have been names 'Sindoor'," he said.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched precision air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. This was in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially took responsibility for the attack before backtracking on its claim.

During Operation Sindoor, India reportedly used the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to target terror camps. Akashteer, an advanced air defense system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was also reportedly used to neutralise Pakistan's missile and drone attack following India's strikes.

"Our soldiers destroyed the terror hubs with indomitable courage, and it was powered by the might of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India. It carried the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). The sweat of our engineers, our technicians—of everyone—has contributed to this victory," the PM added.

PM Modi talks about Naxal-infested village

During the programme, PM Modi also talked about a village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district where a bus reached for the first time after the elimination of Maoist violence.

"People of Katejhari village of the Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra had been waiting for this day for years. A bus could never run here before. Why? It’s because this village was affected by Maoist violence. And when the bus reached the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing the dhol-nagara," he said.

PM Modi said that the change that has come to Katejhari is being felt across the surrounding region. "Now, the situation here is rapidly returning to normal. Thanks to the collective fight against Maoism, basic amenities have started to reach even these remote areas. Villagers say that with the arrival of the bus, their lives will become much easier," he added.

The Prime Minister also discussed about the Bastar Olympics held in Chhattisgarh and science labs in Maoist-affected areas. "The children here have a passion for science. They are also doing great in sports. Such efforts show how courageous the people living in these areas are. These people have chosen the path of improving their lives amidst so many challenges," he said.

"I am also very happy to know that the results of Dantewada district in 10th and 12th examinations have been excellent," he added.