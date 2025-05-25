India resumes issuing visas to Afghan nationals after 5-year freeze

India has resumed granting visas to Afghan citizens across multiple categories, including business, medical, and entry visas for artists and relatives, five years after suspending all visa services following the Taliban’s takeover in Kabul.

A notification on the government’s official visa portal, indianvisaonline.gov.in, confirmed the rollout of the 'New AFGHAN Visa' module last month. While the Indian government has not formally announced this policy shift, a report in The Hindu said the module went live in the last week of April - step towards resuming bilateral engagement with Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Who are being granted visas?

The newly updated portal lists categories including student, business, medical, medical attendant, entry, and UN diplomat visas. Applicants are required to upload a recent front-facing photograph, along with the passport and national ID card (Tazkira), which must contain personal details such as name, date of birth, nationality, and expiry date.

Also Read: Taliban hails India as 'significant partner' after high-level talks Entry visas are also being issued to artists, cultural personalities, academicians, and professionals invited to participate in cultural events or activities sponsored by recognised Indian institutions. Children from previous marriages of Afghan nationals married to Indian citizens or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders are also eligible.

Afghans who own property in India, dependent parents of students visiting India for higher education, and parents of students below 18 years can also apply under the entry visa category.

Business visas for investors and sportspersons

The business visa category has been expanded to include sportspersons and coaches engaged in commercial sports events in India on paid contracts. This category also covers investors and Afghan nationals planning to establish industrial or business ventures in India, as well as those required to undertake frequent, long-term business activities.

India suspended visa services for Afghan nationals in August 2021 after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces. With the Taliban’s return to power, India shut down its embassies and consulates in the country due to security concerns and uncertainty over the legitimacy of the new regime.

At the time, India introduced the limited 'e-Emergency X-Miscellaneous visa' for stranded Afghans, primarily focusing on Hindus the minority and Sikhs.

