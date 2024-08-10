EAM meets President Muizzu, says India- Maldives relation top priority

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and other top leaders and assured them that New Delhi attached top priority to its multifaceted relationship with Male and was determined to further its developmental cooperation with the country. Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives is the first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island nation's pro-China president, Muizzu, assumed office in November last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This visit is an opportunity to take stock of what our countries have achieved together as well as to chart out an aspirational blueprint for the coming years of what we are confident, will be a truly multifaceted partnership, Jaishankar said after talks with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer.

"The bedrock of our partnership is the mutual benefit of our peoples," he said, noting that this is manifested in diverse sectors of our cooperation health, education, large infrastructure development, defence, maritime, agriculture, banking and adapting for climate resilience.

"It is our endeavour to expand this list as we move forward and harness our multifaceted partnership to realise the aspirations of our peoples," Jaishankar said in the presence of President Muizzu at the virtual inauguration and handing over of the water and sanitation projects in 28 islands, commissioned under the Indian Line of Credit.

India's development partnership is driven by the needs and priorities of the people and the Government of Maldives and is a judicious mix of grants, loans, budgetary support, capacity building and training assistance, he said.

"We are now entering a phase where many of these projects are getting realised on the ground, delivering tangible benefits to the common people," Jaishankar said.

In its efforts to expand the scope and benefits of development cooperation, India was mindful of the challenges posed by climate change, especially for small island developing states such as the Maldives, which are even more vulnerable to the vagaries of rising sea levels, he said.

Jaishankar noted that the project inaugurated on Saturday has brought safe drinking water to so many islands, to 32 islands and introduced sewerage systems in 17 islands.

"I am happy to note that this has directly impacted the lives of 28,000 Maldivians."



In addition, the buildings are also equipped with solar energy providing support to the island grids. With a total funding of USD 110 million, this is the largest climate adaptation implemented in Maldives with international collaboration, the minister said.

India-Maldives development cooperation embodies the motto of the bilateral partnership Imagined by Maldives, Delivered by India', he said.

"It will be our endeavour to harness this defining feature of our relationship and scale greater heights," he said.

Jaishankar expressed hope that President Muizzu with his "guidance and encouragement, our joint efforts, our joint activities and our shared vision will form an important milestone in the journey of our two nations together."



India's relationship with the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as the President late last year.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India to the Maldives. After talks between the two countries, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

At Saturday's event, President Muizzu reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the Maldives and India.

He stated that India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it.

Muizzu highlighted that India's initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity. He further added that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muizzu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government, and the friendly people of India for their generous and continued assistance to the Maldives, a press release from the Maldivian President's Office said.

Muizzu also recalled his recent visit to India, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister as well as President Droupadi Murmu.

During his stay in Male, Jaishankar also met Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon and discussed bilateral security cooperation and the "shared interest" in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"A very good meeting with Defence Minister@mgmaumoon. Discussed defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security and our shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

His statement on X came amidst China's growing military ties with the Maldives since President Muizzu assumed office last year. A sophisticated Chinese research vessel docked at a Maldivian port and the two countries have also signed a bilateral military agreement.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.