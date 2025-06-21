Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will never be restored: Amit Shah

Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will never be restored: Amit Shah

India will not restore the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, says Amit Shah. A new canal will divert water to Rajasthan, marking a major shift in India's river policy and bilateral water sharing

Amit Shah, Amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the water that was flowing to Pakistan will be diverted to Rajasthan by constructing a canal. | PTI File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:07 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India will never revive the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and will instead redirect river water currently flowing to Pakistan for use within India.
 
In an interview with The Times of India, Shah said, “No, it will never be restored.” He added, “We will take water that was flowing to Pakistan to Rajasthan by constructing a canal. Pakistan will be starved of water that it has been getting unjustifiably.”  Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also asserted that "blood and water cannot flow together".
 
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, governs the distribution of water from the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. It ensures Pakistan’s access to water for around 80 per cent of its agricultural land through three rivers that originate in India. 
 
India had suspended its participation in the treaty after 26 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Despite a halt of military operations agreed upon by both nuclear-armed nations last month following one of their worst military escalations in recent years, the treaty remains on hold. 

India plans major water diversion

India has already begun preparations to make full use of its share of the Indus waters. A feasibility study is currently underway for a 113-kilometre canal project that would divert excess water from Jammu & Kashmir to the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. This canal will connect the Chenab river with the Ravi-Beas-Sutlej river system.
 
The objective is to better utilise India's share of both the eastern (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) and western (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) rivers, which would otherwise flow into Pakistan.

Pakistan considers legal action

India’s actions have cast doubt on the possibility of any immediate negotiations on the treaty. In May, Reuters reported that India is preparing to draw significantly more water from rivers that flow into Pakistan, as part of a retaliatory strategy.   
 
While Pakistan’s foreign ministry has not responded to these recent developments, it has previously stated that the treaty does not allow unilateral withdrawal by either side. Blocking water flow to Pakistan, it warned, would be viewed as “an act of war”.
 
Islamabad is also exploring legal options under international law to challenge India’s suspension of the treaty.

Talks offer rejected by India

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his willingness to engage with India on all unresolved matters, including Jammu and Kashmir, the Indus Waters Treaty, trade, and counter-terrorism.
 
India, however, has taken a firm stance, stating it will only engage in talks with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism-related concerns.

