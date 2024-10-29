Eight UNLF (P) cadres arrested with arms, ammunition in Manipur's Thoubal

Manipur Police arrested eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, officials said on Tuesday.

The UNLF (P) members were arrested on Monday for threatening peope and restraining the land demarcation process in Thoubal district, it said.

"On 28.10.2024, Manipur Police arrested 08 (eight) members of UNLF (P) who were indulging in illegal activities by threatening with illegal sophisticated arms and restraining legal land demarcation process at Thoubal District," Manipur Police posted on X.

The arrested people have been identified as Laishram Atangba Meitei, Leishangthem Nongpok Meitei, Thongam Khangakpa Meitei, Thiyam Ningthou Meitei, Akoijam Thoupangba Meitei, Thounaojam Sugnu Ngakpa, Ngasepam Nongthouba Meitei, Sorokhaibam Nganba.

The police have seized three AK 47 rifle, two AK 56 rifle, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 AK 47 live round ammunition, 20 M-16 live round ammunition, 25 of 9 mm live round ammunition, sixteen mobile handsets and one car were seized from their possession.

On October 28, Manipur Police had arrested one cadre of PLA from Top Leirak Machin, Keishamthong, Imphal West who is identified as Moirangthem Maniton Singh. He disclosed that he is involved in extortion activities from shops in Imphal area.

Earlier on October 24, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 11 weapons and other war-like stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, and Thoubal of Manipur.

According to a statement issued by Manipur Police early on Monday, during the last 24 hours, the situation in the State was tense but under control.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 222 and 314 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 110 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and 08 was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State.