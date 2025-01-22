Encounter between security forces, naxals continues in Chhattisgarh

The encounter between security forces and Naxalites was ongoing in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Gariaband Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Rakhecha, the encounter was underway in the middle forest of Kulhadighat Bhabadighi hill, under Mainpur police station area.

Reportedly, more Naxals have been killed in the encounter with security forces. The encounter operation is being led by the Joint party of E-30 Gariaband, Cobra-207, CRPF-65, 211 battalion and Special Operation Group (SOG) Nuapada of the Odisha Police.

Earlier, following the anti-Naxal operation in Gariaband district, Sunil Khemka, Managing Director of Shree Narayana Hospital, confirmed that one soldier sustained a bullet wound to the left hip joint and is undergoing further tests.

However, he remains conscious and alert, with no signs of life-threatening injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Khemka mentioned another soldier who suffered a minor bullet graze to the neck and has fully recovered.

"The bullet has entered from his left hip joint area, so an X-ray of the abdomen and pelvis is being done to determine the condition. The patient is conscious and alert. There is movement in the arms and legs, so there doesn't seem to be any life-threatening injury. A soldier had a bullet graze his neck skin, but he is now completely fine," Khemka said.

Moreover, the Inspector General of Raipur Zone, Amresh Mishra, stated that 16 Naxal bodies were recovered during an encounter with the security forces in Gariaband district, near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reaffirmed the state's strong stance in eradicating Maoism, describing it as cancer to society.

Speaking to ANI on the recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband where bodies of 16 naxals were recovered following an encounter with the security forces, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the security forces and their success in dealing with the Maoist threat, emphasising the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism in the state.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces, stating that it was a "mighty blow" to Naxalism.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today," the Union Home Minister stated.