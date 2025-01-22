In a volatile world, Quad will be force for global good: S Jaishankar in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the role of the Quad as a "force for global good" during the bloc's Foreign Ministers' meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday. The meeting occurred just hours after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump and was attended by representatives from the Quad nations -- India, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

Speaking after the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the Quad in ensuring a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific. He said, “Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda, and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good.”

The ministers -- including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japan’s Takeshi Iwaya -- discussed strategies to counter unilateral actions threatening the region's stability. In a joint statement, the Quad reaffirmed its commitment to international law and maritime security, opposing coercive actions aimed at altering the status quo.

India-US ties: Bilateral discussions with Marco Rubio

Jaishankar held his first bilateral meeting with the newly appointed US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The two leaders reviewed the extensive India-US partnership and exchanged views on key regional and global issues. Sharing moments from the interaction on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate.” held his first bilateral meeting with the newly appointed US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The two leaders reviewed the extensive India-US partnership and exchanged views on key regional and global issues. Sharing moments from the interaction on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate.”

The discussion reinforced the shared commitment of both nations to advancing strategic cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

In addition to the Quad meeting, Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The two discussed strengthening bilateral relations to promote global stability and prosperity. In a social media post, Jaishankar expressed optimism about collaborating on an "active and outcome-oriented agenda."

Significance of Quad meeting just after Trump’s Inauguration

The timing of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting was seen as a testament to its priority in the foreign policies of member nations. Jaishankar noted, “Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump Administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states.”

The Quad's overarching goals include addressing shared concerns in the Indo-Pacific and reinforcing economic opportunity, peace, and stability in the region. The bloc’s unity was also viewed as a response to challenges posed by China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Earlier, Jaishankar represented India at the oath-taking ceremony of President Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Seated prominently in the front row alongside dignitaries, Jaishankar conveyed a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Trump, symbolising India’s intention to strengthen ties with the new US administration.