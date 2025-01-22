Trump team holds first meetings with Jaishankar, signals India top priority

In a clear indication that United States (US) President Donald Trump 's administration has prioritised India-US bilateral relations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz held their first bilateral and international meetings, respectively, on Tuesday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar was in Washington at the invitation of the US government to attend Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

Rubio's choice to hold his first bilateral meeting with Jaishankar is noteworthy, as new US administrations have traditionally begun their foreign outreach with neighbouring countries like Canada and Mexico or with a NATO ally.

The bilateral meeting between newly appointed US Secretary of State Rubio and Jaishankar took place less than an hour after Rubio assumed office. The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions covering the full spectrum of the India-US strategic partnership. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, also participated in the meeting, which lasted over an hour.

Marco Rubio's first bilateral meeting with India's Jaishankar

In his first meeting with Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Rubio conveyed the Trump administration's commitment to strengthening economic ties with India and addressing concerns related to irregular migration, according to a Tuesday statement by a spokesperson for the top US diplomat, as reported by news agency PTI.

Rubio, 53, chose to hold his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, underscoring the importance the Trump administration places on enhancing ties with India.

Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration", State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.

The two top diplomats reiterated their shared commitment to further enhancing the India-US partnership, the spokesperson said.

"They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the US-India relationship, in particular on critical and emerging technologies, defence cooperation, energy, and on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Bruce said.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, expressing his delight at meeting Rubio for his first bilateral engagement after taking over as secretary of state.

"Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which Secretary of State Rubio has been a strong advocate. Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," said Jaishankar.

Trump admin's first Quad meeting held just hours after inauguration

Just before their bilateral discussions, the two leaders participated in the Trump administration's first Quad meeting alongside their counterparts, Penny Wong from Australia and Iwaya Takeshi from Japan. The Quad, a diplomatic and security partnership among the four nations, aims to uphold peace and ensure freedom of navigation within a rules-based Indo-Pacific framework.

ALSO READ: In a volatile world, Quad will be force for global good: S Jaishankar in US The meeting of the four leaders lasted over an hour, after which they posed for a customary photograph with the press but refrained from making statements or answering questions.

"Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank Secretary of State Rubio for hosting us and FMs Penny Wong and Takeshi Iwaya for their participation," Jaishankar wrote on X, adding that it is "Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states. Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

He added that the four leaders "agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda and intensifying our collaboration". Jaishankar also noted, "The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good."

US NSA Mike Waltz holds first international meeting with Jaishankar

ALSO READ: Mike Waltz signals continuation of Biden policies, calls India key partner Following these two engagements, Jaishankar attended another high-level meeting with the newly appointed White House National Security Adviser (NSA), Mike Waltz. According to NDTV, this was also Waltz's first international meeting since assuming office earlier that day. The discussion was held at the White House.

"Great to meet NSA Michael Waltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome-oriented agenda," Jaishankar said after the meeting.

On Monday, Jaishankar was seated in the front row as US President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. Describing the occasion as a "great honour", he noted his participation as India's special envoy. Jaishankar also met with members of the new Trump administration, including Mike Johnson, the 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Kash Patel, the nominee for Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).