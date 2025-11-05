Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire

The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Contact with Terrorists | Op Chhatru, in an intelligence based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the operation is still ongoing, according to the latest reports, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in the area.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian ArmyJammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

