Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

