Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Baramulla

The encounter broke out on the intervening night of 13-14 September in the general area of Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla

Representative Image: An encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Taper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
An encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Chak Taper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter broke out on the intervening night of 13-14 September in the general area of Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla.

"Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and J-K Police on the intervening night of 13-14 September in general area Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla. Contact was established and firefight ensued," Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on X.

The operation is underway, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X, along with pictures of the soldiers.

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Two other Army soldiers were also injured in the encounter and are undergoing treatment.

Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar following the encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village.


Topics :Jammu and KashmirBaramullaTerrorsimterrorist attacks

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

