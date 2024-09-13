President Vladimir Putin has delivered a clear message to the West about the consequences it will face if it allows Ukraine to hit Russian territory with Western lorange missiles, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin said on Thursday that the West would be directly fighting with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made lorange missiles, a move he said would alter the nature and scope of the conflict.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The statement made by President Putin yesterday is very important. It is extremely clear, unambiguous and does not allow for double readings. We have no doubt that this statement reached those it was intended for," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading with Kyiv's allies for months to let Ukraine fire Western missiles including lorange U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadows deep into Russian territory to limit Moscow's ability to launch attacks.



U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss whether to give the go-ahead for such strikes at talks in Washington on Friday.



Putin said on Thursday that such a move would drag the countries supplying Kyiv with lorange missiles directly into the war. He said satellite targeting data and programming of the missiles' flight paths would have to be provided by NATO military personnel, as Kyiv did not have the capabilities itself.



But on Sept 2, the IMF's Russian executive director Aleksei Mozhin told Reuters the Fund would re-start online consultations on Sept. 16, and continue with an IMF delegation visit to Moscow for meetings with Russian officials until Oct. 1.



"We would like to express our strong dissatisfaction with such IMF plans," the finance ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Poland said in a letter to IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, seen by Reuters.



Georgieva is attending a meeting of EU finance ministers and central bankers in Budapest and they will ask her about the IMF's plans there, EU officials said.



"What recommendations does the IMF want to give Russia at the end of the consultation? How to better run a war economy?" one senior euro zone official said.



The letter said that as an aggressor country, Russia should not get the benefit of IMF advice and noted that if the IMF went through with its plans, it would diminish the willingness of donor countries to support Ukraine through IMF initiatives, because it would undermine trust in the IMF.



"Donors can choose other institutions like the World Bank or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development," the senior official said.



The letter also said any data Russia would provide the IMF would be censored to show the country's economy was allegedly doing well and resisting Western sanctions, making the IMF's assessment inaccurate.



Moscow would also use mission for its own propaganda purposes and it would damage the IMF's reputation, it said.



"We thus call on the IMF not to resume cooperation with Russia and to remain committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the nine countries said.



"We urge all international financial institutions, including the IMF and its management, to continue refraining from the activities involving the aggressor state and not to resume dialogue as long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine," the letter said.



The IMF said on Thursday its planned visit to Russia was in line with its regular obligations as well as those of Russia as a member country.



The IMF's last annual mission visited Russia in November 2019, before the start of the COVID pandemic. There have been no IMF missions to Russia since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.



Many Western nations raised the possibility of Russiaâ€™s expulsion from the IMF in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion, but that proved difficult because of reluctance from other members with large voting quotas such as China and India.