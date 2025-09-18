Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EU needs deals with India, others to reduce US dependency: Leyen

'We are in talks with South Africa, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
The European Union must look to trade deals with countries like India to reduce dependencies, with higher US import tariffs pushing the bloc to diversity its ties, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
 
"We want to make a deal with India this year," von der Leyen said at a conference with German business leaders, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured her of his commitment to this goal in a phone call on Wednesday.
 
"We are in talks with South Africa, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others," she added.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

